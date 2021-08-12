Shree Cement appoints new chief sustainability officer

12 August 2021

India’s Shree Cement has appointed Shrinath Savoor as its new chief sustainability officer (CSO), with effect from 9 August 2021.

The new CSO will steer the company efforts towards strengthening its sustainability and ESG value proposition.

"The appointment will help bring a more focussed approach in its drive towards catalysing sustainability as a major driver of its growth. It is a reflection of SCl's efforts to reinforce its sustainability credentials and boost stakeholder engagement," said the company in a regulatory filing.

