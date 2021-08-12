CemNet.com » Cement News » Shree Cement appoints new chief sustainability officer

Shree Cement appoints new chief sustainability officer

12 August 2021


India’s Shree Cement has appointed Shrinath Savoor as its new chief sustainability officer (CSO), with effect from 9 August 2021.

The new CSO will steer the company efforts towards strengthening its sustainability and ESG value proposition.

"The appointment will help bring a more focussed approach in its drive towards catalysing sustainability as a major driver of its growth. It is a reflection of SCl's efforts to reinforce its sustainability credentials and boost stakeholder engagement," said the company in a regulatory filing.

