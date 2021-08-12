Czech Republic sees domestic sales up 4% in 2020

The Czech Republic’s cement output declined 1.2 per cent YoY to 4.51Mt in 2020, which was still the second-highest level since 2008, according to preliminary data. Overall domestic sales expanded by 4.2 per cent to 4Mt.



Cement exports declined 26 per cent to 562,720t, with the most important markets being Slovakia (almost 50 per cent), Poland (about 25 per cent), Germany (18 per cent) and Austria (10 per cent), according to the Czech News Agency.

