Sinai Cement records 1H21 net loss of EGP253m

17 August 2021

Sinai Cement Co reported a standalone net loss of EGP252.666m (US$16m) in the 1H21, according to the company’s financial statements. This marked a YoY rise of three per cent when compared to a loss of EGP245.687m in 1H20.

In June 2021, Sinai Cement’s ordinary general assembly approved selling its shares in Sinai White Portland Cement Co based on the fair value of Sinai White’s share.

