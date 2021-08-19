Dal Engineering completes cyclone project at Mersin Cement

19 August 2021

Dal Teknik Makina (Dal Engineering Group) has completed a turnkey project for the replacement of cyclones and riser ducts at ÇİMSA’s Mersin cement plant in Turkey.



The project covered the first and second-stage cyclone modification and their riser ducts, plus modification of the downcomer ducts, dip tubes, pendulum flaps, meal pipes and splash boxes of the modified parts.

The order also included the provision of accessories (manholes, poking holes, measuring points, etc) of the modified parts, the dismantling and erection of the project scope and refractory procurement, demolishing and installation.



The project was completed successfully within eight months, reports Dal Engineering.

