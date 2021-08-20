New 0.2Mta plant set to be built in Mozambique

A new cement plant is expected to be constructed in the Namacurra district of Mozambique, with around US$15m of Chinese investment.



The feasibility of the 200,000tpa unit depends on the environmental impact study. The public consultation of which begins this month, according to Fom Ma Jo Chon, representative of Africa Great Wall Manufacture. The company expects the process to be completed in six months and plant construction to begin shortly afterwards.



The limestone used will be Mozambican and clinker is set to be imported from Pakistan and Vietnam.

