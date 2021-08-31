Pakistan cement production rises 27% in 12MFY21

31 August 2021

The overall output of the Large-Scale Manufacturing Industries Index (LSMI) in Pakistan increased by 14.9 per cent for July 2020-June 2021 compared to July 2019-June 2020, including local cement production, FBS estimated. Industry attributes the increase in production on the back of a boost in local demand by housing schemes.

During the last fiscal year of July 2020-June 2021, Pakistan's cement production increased by 27.3 per cent, YoY to 49.803Mt compared to 39.121Mt in the preceding fiscal year. The upward trend in cement output was also noted in June 2021 alone, when it rose by 32.4 per cent to 4.666Mt versus 3.523Mt in the same month last year.

Published under