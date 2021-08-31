LafargeHolcim Maroc sees 66% rise in 2Q revenue

ICR Newsroom By 31 August 2021

LafargeHolcim Maroc saw a 66 per cent rise in revenues to MAD2078m (US$232.4m) in the second quarter of 2021 from MAD1252m in the 2Q20. The positive trend has been attributed mainly to the increase in sales across the board.



In the first half of 2021 revenues increased by 26 per cent YoY to MAD4000m from MAD3185m in the 1H20.



The company’s debt fell by 10 per cent YoY to MAD5952m at 30 June 2021.







Published under