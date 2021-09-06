CemNet.com » Cement News » Odisha approves Jajpur cement projects

Odisha approves Jajpur cement projects

By ICR Newsroom
06 September 2021


The state government of Odisha, India, has approved the proposal of My Home Industries Pvt Ltd to set up a 3Mta cement grinding unit at Badchana, Jajpur district. The project represents an investment of INR6.5bn (US$88.9m).

Ramco Cements Ltd’s INR1.9bn project to expand its existing facility at Haridaspur, Jajpur district, with a 0.9Mta grinding plant was also cleared by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting.

