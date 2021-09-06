Odisha approves Jajpur cement projects

ICR Newsroom By 06 September 2021

The state government of Odisha, India, has approved the proposal of My Home Industries Pvt Ltd to set up a 3Mta cement grinding unit at Badchana, Jajpur district. The project represents an investment of INR6.5bn (US$88.9m).



Ramco Cements Ltd’s INR1.9bn project to expand its existing facility at Haridaspur, Jajpur district, with a 0.9Mta grinding plant was also cleared by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting.

