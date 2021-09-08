Cemex launches its Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework

Cemex has launched its most comprehensive 'Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework' to date. The framework further aligns Cemex's sustainability commitments to its financing strategy, as part of its Future in Action programme.

Cemex's guiding principles for new sustainability-linked financing instruments, including public bonds, private placements, loans, derivatives, working capital solutions and other financing instruments are set out in the framework.

"Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time, and we will continue to address it as a fundamental component of our business strategy," said Maher Al-Haffar, Cemex's chief financial officer.

Cemex has including three KPIs in the Framework, reflecting the company's confidence and commitment to reach its Climate Action targets and improve its environmental social governance (ESG) record.

