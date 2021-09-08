US and Puerto Rican Portland and blended cement market remains stable in June

ICR Newsroom By 08 September 2021

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico remained stable at 10.1Mt in June 2021, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois – the leading cement-consuming states – accounted for 37 per cent of the US market.



Output of Portland and blended cement in June 2021 was the highest in Missouri, California, Texas, Florida and Tennessee, which accounted for a combined share of 40 per cent of domestic cement production.



Masonry cement shipments totalled around 218,000t in June 2021, down 2.2 per cent when compared with June 2020. Of this total, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, California and Tennessee received 55 per cent of domestic shipments.



Clinker production in the USA advanced 4.8 per cent YoY to 7.2Mt in June 2021. Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama were the leading clinker-producing states.



To supplement domestic production, the USA imported 2.3Mt of cement and clinker, representing a 36 per cent YoY increase.



January-June 2021

Portland and blended cement shipments increased 5.1 per cent YoY to 50.4Mt in the first half of 2021 while masonry cement deliveries edged up to 1.2Mt.



Clinker output remained more or less unchanged at 36.9Mt in the 6M21 when compared with the previous year. However, imports increased to 39 per cent YoY to 10.9Mt in the January-June 2021 period.

