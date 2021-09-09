Ukrainian cement prices could be set to rise

The introduction of antidumping duties on imports of Turkish cement could lead to a 50 per cent increase in prices for Ukrainian products, as well as an increase in prices for repairs, housing and construction of infrastructure facilities, according to the former state commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Ahia Zahrebelska.

"Two years ago, the Ministry of Economy introduced duties on Russian, Belarusian and Moldovan cement, as a result of which the price for Ukrainian cement had grown by 40 per cent. After the introduction of duties on Turkish cement with a simultaneous rise in the price for energy resources, the price may rise by another 50 per cent," said Ms Zahrebelska in a social media post.

