New plant to be constructed in Libya

13 September 2021


Libya’s National Mining Corp and Al-Shahba Cement Co have signed an agreement to construct a 1Mta cement works in Al-Shahba, south of Tobruk.

The Minister of Industry and Minerals, Ahmed Abuhisa, laid the foundation stone for the establishment of the cement factory on Thursday.

