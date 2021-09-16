Vicat announces methanol production at Montalieu-Vercieu cement plant

16 September 2021

In partnership with Hynamics, a subsidiary of the EDF Group specialising in hydrogen production, Vicat is developing an integrated solution for capturing CO 2 and producing carbon-free methanol.

The Hynovi project aims to create the first production sector for decarbonised methanol in France and is in line with the French government's objectives in terms of decarbonisation of industry and energy independence, of which synthetic fuels constitute one of the main levers.

The project seeks to capture 40 per cent of the CO 2 emitted by the Vicat cement plant in Montalieu-Vercieu. The carbon produced by the cement plant will be recovered and combined with Hynamics' low-carbon hydrogen to produce low-carbon methanol.

Thanks to the installation of an electrolyser with a capacity of 330MW by 2025 on the cement plant site, the capture of CO 2 emissions at the exit of the kiln and the use of oxygen to make oxy-combustion, Vicat expects to produce more than 200,000tpa of methanol, ie a quarter of total consumption in France. This ambitious project can then be duplicated in other European industries and around the world.

