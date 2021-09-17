Cemex plans Guatemalan expansion

17 September 2021

Cemex will increase its cement capacity in Guatemala by early 2023 with a new grinding mill at the Arizona facility in the port of San José.

The new mill will increase cement capacity from 0.4Mta to 0.9Mta and will cost approximately US$25m. Cemex plans to produce low-carbon cements with the extra capacity.

"This investment reinforces Cemex’s commitment to Guatemala’s development and reflects our confidence in the favourable outlook of the economy in the country and the region," said Jesus Gonzalez, President of Cemex South, Central America and the Caribbean. "We are excited about expanding our offer of products and solutions ro the market which contribute to sustainable construction, like Vertua, our family of net-zero and low carbon products."



This project was originally reported as a US$16m investment in March 2021, but the mill capacity has been increased.

