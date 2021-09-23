Peru’s cement market expands 18% in August

ICR Newsroom By 23 September 2021

Cement dispatches in Peru advanced 18 per cent to 1.202Mt in August 2021 when compared with 1.018Mt in August 2020, according to Asocem, the country’s cement association. When compared with July 2021, dispatches increased by six per cent. Asocem members dispatched 1.112Mt, up 19 per cent YoY and six per cent MoM.



Output from Asocem member companies increased 15 per cent to 1.126Mt from 0.977Mt in the year-ago period and by six per cent when compared with July 2021. Of this total, 18,500t of cement were exported, up 65 per cent YoY and two per cent MoM. In addition, 123,500t of clinker were exported, representing an 87 per cent surge MoM and up from 15,600t in August 2020.



To supplement domestic production, 62,700t of cement were imported in August 2021, representing a 30 per cent drop YoY. Of the total, 90 per cent was exported from Vietnam. Furthermore, 70,600t of clinker was imported in August 2021 – 54 per cent from South Korea and 46 per cent from Ecuador.



January-August 2021

In the first eight months of 2021 total dispatches saw a 46 per cent YoY hike to 13.31Mt from 9.14Mt in the 8M20.



Output by Asocem-associated cement producers was up 47 per cent YoY to 12.56Mt from 8.54Mt in the equivalent period of 2020.



Market supply was improved by the import of 614,000t of cement (8M20: 398,000t) and 1.115Mt of clinker (8M20: 225,000t).



Cement exports advanced 37.5 per cent to 121,000t in the 8M21, from 88,000t in the 8M20, while clinker exports surged to 503,000t from 119,000t over the same period.

