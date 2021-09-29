Coal rally continues amid high European gas prices

Since ICR’s most recent energy report, the coal rally continues, driven by high prices for gas and CO2 allowances in Europe. Coal prices for the 4Q22 are currently at US$163/t for API2 and US$159/t for API4 coal.CO2 allowances for December 2021 were valued at EUR60.00. Meanwhile, the price of Brent oil stood at US$75.25/barrel.



With the supply of petcoke down after hurricanes, the petcoke illiquid market pushed higher. Petcoke prices for USGC 6.5 per cent reached US$122/t while the price of USGC 4.5 per cent stood at US$130/t. The discount for the FOB 6.5 per cent petcoke contract remains at 40 per cent.

