Lafarge Mauritius and Kolos reduce cement price

ICR Newsroom By 30 September 2021

After Mauritius-based cement importer Kolos Cement Ltd dropped its retail price for Eco Plus cement from MUR143.84/bag (US$3.37/bag) to MUR135.84, Lafarge Mauritius has announced a decrease in the retail price of two of its products from 1 October 2021.



Baobab 6, a 22.5-grade cement, will see its retail price reduced from MUR142.40 to MUR134.60 while Baobab Mazik, a 32.5-grade cement, will be sold at MUR139.80, down from MUR147.90.



“This decision was taken after the company and the Commerce Ministry worked together on the issue of the price of cement. Lafarge (Mauritius) understands the difficulties faced by Mauritians regarding increases in construction costs. This is the reason why the company has decided to make this gesture of solidarity, proof of its goodwill and its patriotism,” said Lafarge.



Meanwhile, Kolos will absorb freight costs on the prices of Kolos Eco Plus and Kolos Finish between 1 October-1 November 2021. The company will also introduce a new product, Kolos One, which will be sold at MUR138/25kg bag. Kolos One will be available between 1 November-31 December 2021 and 400,000 units will be distributed through more than 150 hardware stores across the island.



The reduction in cement prices comes after the authorities demanded that importers reduce they prices or cancel their latest increase following a15 per cent total price increase in the last year. If cement importers did not comply, the government planned to control cement prices.

