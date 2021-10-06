Argentina’s cement market expands 7% in September

Argentinian cement demand increased seven per cent YoY to 1,110,527t in September 2021 from 1,037,475t in September 2021, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. When compared with August 2021, there was a 2.5 per cent uptick from 1,083,8224t. There were no imports.



Argentina’s cement producers shipped 1,121,180t of cement in September 2021, up 7.4 per cent YoY from 1,043,608Mt and 2.3 per cent MoM from 1,096,465t. Of this total 1,110,527t was delivered to the domestic market, representing an increase of seven per cent YoY and 2.3 per cent MoM.



Exports increased by 73.7 per cent YoY to 10,653t in September 2021 from 6133t in September 2020 but declined by 15.7 per cent MoM from 12,641t in August 2021.



January-September 2021

In the first nine months of 2021 Argentinian cement consumption increased by 31.8 per cent from 6.602Mt in the 9M20 to 8.703Mt. The market was entirely supplied by domestic production, which advanced by 39.1 per cent to 8.789Mt in the nine-month period when compared with 6.661Mt in the 9M20.



Exports from Argentina increased by 46.6 per cent to 86,286t in the 9M21 from 58,852t in the 9M20.

