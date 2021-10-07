CemNet.com » Cement News » Chile’s cement dispatches advance 21% in August

Chile’s cement dispatches advance 21% in August

By ICR Newsroom
07 October 2021


Cement dispatches by Chilean cement producers improved 21.1 per cent to 371,947t in August 2021 from 307,117t in August 2020, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.

In the January-August 2021 period, deliveries advanced 24 per cent to 2,879,749t from 2,321,691t in the 8M20.

