Chile’s cement dispatches advance 21% in August

ICR Newsroom By 07 October 2021

Cement dispatches by Chilean cement producers improved 21.1 per cent to 371,947t in August 2021 from 307,117t in August 2020, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.



In the January-August 2021 period, deliveries advanced 24 per cent to 2,879,749t from 2,321,691t in the 8M20.

