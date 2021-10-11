September sales in Brazil continue to decline

ICR Newsroom By 11 October 2021

Cement sales in Brazil slipped 1.6 per cent in September 2021 to 5.698Mt when compared with 5.812Mt sold in September 2020, according to Brazilian cement association, SNIC.



The main sales indicators for construction materials, particularly cement, continue to decelerate as a result of the lower income of the population and growing household indebtedness, which reached 59.9 per cent, the highest value since records began in 2005. In addition, a high level unemployment, reduced emergency aid as well as higher interest rates and inflation conspired against higher cement demand.

“The increase in real estate launches sustains the performance of the cement sector, but requires caution for the future. It is essential that there is income and employment generation to maintain the momentum of self-construction, continuity of real estate launches and maintenance of the work pace in order to maintain a high level of cement sales. The infrastructure, which can be a great inducer of cement consumption, still underperforms,” said Paulo Camillo Penna, SNIC president.

Exports increased 74.1 per cent from 27,000t in September 2020 to 47,000t in September 2021.



January-September 2021

In the first nine months of 2021, domestic cement sales advanced 9.4 per cent YoY to 48.842Mt from 44.469Mt in the 9M20.



Exports in the January-September 2021 were up 84.9 per cent YoY to 318,000t from 172,000t in the equivalent period of the previous year.









Published under