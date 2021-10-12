Shree Cement orders equipment for new greenfield project

India’s Shree Cement has contracted FLSmidth for a new greenfield project, including the world’s largest Cross-Bar® Cooler, an OKTM cement mill and JETFLEX® Burner. The new line will be located near Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, and encompasses a 11,500tpd pyroprocessing system with a six-stage preheater and three-support kiln.

“It is great to further strengthen the collaboration with Shree Cement, not only on growing their business, but doing it in a sustainable way. The new line in Rajasthan will include a state-of-the-art pyro system and grinding sections – both part of our MissionZero offerings. With this, Shree Cement makes a significant investment in future-proofing its sustainable production,” said Carsten Riisberg Lund, cement industry president, FLSmidth. “We are also proud to announce that the new Cross-Bar Cooler at Nawalgarh will be the world’s largest – a truly great achievement for the team.”

“Being recognised as a Sustainability Champion by the World Economic Forum, is a testament of our emphasis on sustainability at every stage of our operations. The new line will push that agenda even further in terms of lowering the benchmarks on energy consumption and emissions, and thereby reducing our environmental footprint,” said Prashant Bangur, joint MD, Shree Cement.

The full contract will include an additional OK cement mill for a split grinding unit at Shree Cements’ site in the West Bengal region, near Kolkata City. The contract, valued around DKK200m, was signed at a ceremony in India earlier this week.

