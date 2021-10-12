1H cement sales fall 10% in Gabon

ICR Newsroom By 12 October 2021

Gabon’s cement market contracted by 10.1 per cent to 197,246t in the 1H21 from 219,386t in the equivalent period of 2020, according to data by the country’s Ministry of Economy. In the first quarter of 2021 sales reached 102,823t but a drop to 94,423t was reported for the 2Q21.



However, domestic cement production saw a 3.6 per cent uptick to 225,748t in the 1H21 from 217,981t in the 1H20. Output in the 1Q21 was 113,210t while in the 2Q21 cement plants produced 112,538t.



Clinker imports declined 4.2 per cent YoY to 193,210t in the 1H21 from 201,957t. In the first quarter 92,700t of clinker was supplied to the country. This increased to 100,510t in the 2Q21.

