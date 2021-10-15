AVIC & KHD win Chinese NOx reduction order

AVIC INTL Beijing and KHD have successfully signed an EPC contract with China United Cement Baoding Co Ltd, for another NO x -reducing modification of a 5000tpd clinker production line in China. AVIC INTL Beijing will serve as EPC contractor, while KHD will supply the Pyroredox equipment as the core technological solution.

This project is the 13th production line in China that implements KHD’s Pyroredox gasifying reactor to achieve sustainable NO x emission reduction. The plant modification is designed to achieve an average NO x emission below 50mg/m3 per hour, a total added ammonia consumption of less than 3.5kg/t of clinker, and an ammonia slip of less than 5mg/m3.

China United Cement Baoding Co Ltd is wholly owned by China United Cement Corporation (CUCC), which is a core member of China National Building Material Group (CNBM). CUCC currently has more than 100 cement plants around China, with cement production capacity of 120Mta.

