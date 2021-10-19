Ecocem opens low-carbon technology centre

ICR Newsroom By 19 October 2021

Ecocem has opened a low-carbon R&D centre in Paris, France, to accelerate the development of low-carbon solutions that will support cement and construction industries to decarbonise more quickly.

In its new Centre of Excellence, Ecocem will run industrial-scale trials in collaboration with trusted industry partners and universities, including Paris-Saclay University and The University of Toulouse. These will focus on testing and improving its new ultra-low carbon solutions which reduce the carbon footprint of the traditional cement manufacturing process by half.

Laurent Frouin, Ecocem’s innovation director, said: “Ecocem is committed to the deep and rapid decarbonisation of the global cement industry. It is essential for the planet and future generations, and it can be achieved through innovation and technology.



“The cement and construction industries are developing and deploying a range of emission reduction technologies – Ecocem and our new Centre of Excellence will add a further dimension to these efforts.”

Located in France’s largest research cluster, the centre’s opening follows recent backing of Ecocem from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a coalition of private investors led by Bill Gates, supporting innovations that will lead the world to net-zero emissions.

