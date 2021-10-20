Peru’s cement market expands 14% YoY in September

ICR Newsroom By 20 October 2021

Cement dispatches in Peru advanced 14 per cent YoY and three per cent MoM to 1.238Mt in September, according to Asocem, the country’s cement association. Of this total, Asocem members delivered 1.145Mt, up 14 per cent YoY and three per cent MoM.



Cement production increased by 14 per cent YoY and by two per cent MoM to 1.145Mt in September. In addition, clinker output advanced by 50 per cent YoY and by five per cent MoM to 0.901Mt.



Asocem members exported 17,100t of cement, up 33 per cent YoY but down seven per cent MoM, as well as 69,700t of clinker.



Cement imports more than tripled to 72,000t in September 2021 when compared with the year-ago period. In terms of origin, more than 90 per cent of cement imports were shipped from Vietnam. In addition, 161,000t of clinker was importer, of which 74 per cent from South Korea.

Published under