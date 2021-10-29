Bangladesh's cement industry export revenue dips in 03MF22

29 October 2021

Bangladesh's cement industry has earned export revenue of US$1.59m in the first quarter of FY22 (July – Sept ), compared to US$1.81m in the year-ago period, a fall of 12.2 per cent YoY. The figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.

Bangladesh exports 90 per cent of its cement to India. Experts believed that the slow arrival of clinker and increase in local consumption, plus the high cost of exports attributed to lesser export.

The export value for cement decreased by 17.2 per cent, underperforming compared with the government target set for the period due to increased local consumption and continued measures to stop COVID-19 from spreading. The government had set an advanced export target for the cement industry at US$08m for July 2021-June 2022, compared to US$7.26m achieved in the previous fiscal year.

Bangladesh's cement industry has earned export revenue of US$7.26m in the last fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021), compared to US$9.14m in the year-ago period, a fall of 20.6 per cent YoY.

However, the country's total export earnings from the rest of the merchandise shipments witnessed an 11.4 per cent growth in the 03MFY21-22. Aggregate export earnings stood at US$11.02bn against US$9.896bn in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, according to the EPB data. The government had set an export-earning target of US$43.50bn from goods in the FY21-22. Export earnings in the previous fiscal year totalled US$38.75bn.

