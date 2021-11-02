US/Puerto Rican Portland and blended cement market expands 5% in August

ICR Newsroom By 02 November 2021

Portland and blended cement shipments in the USA and Puerto Rico, including imports, advanced 4.9 per cent YoY to 10.1Mt in August 2021, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The cement markets in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois were particularly buoyant and accounted for 40 per cent of deliveries. Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Michigan were the leading producing states.



Masonry cement shipments totalled 212,000t in August, up 2.8 per cent YoY increase. The leading masonry cement-consuming states were Florida, Texas, California, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia, which accounted for 61 per cent of the masonry shipments in August.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico saw a 3.6 per cent uptick to 7.3Mt in August when compared with August 2020. The leading clinker-producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Cement imports into the USA and Puerto Rico in August 2021 were up 26 per cent YoY to 2.1Mt.



January-August 2021

Shipments of Portland and blended cement in the January-August 2021 period saw a 4.1 per cent increase YoY to 70.1Mt while masonry cement shipments remained stable at 1.6Mt.



Clinker output for the first eight months of 2021 reached 50.9 per cent, essentially stable, reported the USGS.



A total of 15.2Mt of imports entered the USA and Puerto Rico in August, up 39 per cent YoY.

