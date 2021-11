Udaipur Cement receives CRISIL AA/Stable/A1+ rating

05 November 2021

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL), a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement, has been independently assigned AA/Stable/A1+ ratings to its bank facilities by CRISIL.

AA Rating for its entire long-term existing and proposed borrowings and A1+ for UCWL’s short-term borrowing programme. This long-term rating of UCWL, assigned by CRISIL, is on a standalone basis without any Credit Enhancement (CE) support from the parent company.

