Buzzi Unicem's 9M21 regional results improve in USA and Eastern Europe

09 November 2021

The sales volumes achieved by Buzzi Unicem in the third quarter of the current year showed a positive development in the United States and in Eastern Europe, which more than offsets the partial slowdown observed in Italy, mainly due to a high-base comparison, and a more evident contraction in Germany, also penalised by the unfavourable weather in July.

In Italy, in the first 9M21, sales volumes nonetheless stood well above the level reached last year, with prices that confirmed the positive momentum. The ready-mix concrete sector showed some stability during the summer quarter, closing the first 9M21 markedly progressing, with prices also improving. Overall net sales increased by 23.4 per cent YoY from EUR367.2m to EUR453.1m in the 9M21.

In Germany, activities in the cement sector recorded a more marked negative development than in the 1H21. These dynamics were also reflected in the ready-mix concrete sector which closed the period with declining volumes, but nevertheless achieved strengthening prices. Total net sales decreased by 1.8 per cent to reach EUR529.5m (EUR539.5m in the 9M20).

In Luxembourg and the Netherlands cement deliveries, including exports, showed a slight decline during the summer quarter, due to a marginal weakening of demand already observed in May and June. In the January-September period as a whole, sales volumes nonetheless remained well above 2020, with average prices slightly increasing. Net sales stood at EUR147.5m, up 6.3 per cent compared to EUR138.7m in 9M20.

In the Czech Republic net sales stood at EUR132.2m, up 10.1 per cent compared to that achieved in the 9M20 (EUR120.1m).

Elsewhere, Poland saw net sales advance from EUR90.4m to EUR93.2m in the 9M21, a rise of 3.1 per cent. In Ukraine net sales stood at EUR92.3m, increasing by 4.1 per cent compared to EUR88.7m. In Russia net sales amounted to EUR158.1m, up 3.7 per cent compared to the EUR152.4m achieved in the same period of 2020.

In the USA, overall net sales amounted to EUR961.5m, climbing 2.5 per cent against the EUR937.8m achieved in the 9M20.

In Mexico, with reference to 100 per cent of the associate, net sales were up 21.4 per cent to EUR500.6m from EUR412.5m.

Brazil reported an 87.3 per cent increase in net sales from EUR99.7m in the 9M20 to EUR186.7m in the period under review.

