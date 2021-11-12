Taiheiyo Cement posts 6% net profit rise

12 November 2021

Japan’s Taiheiyo Cement has seen a 19.2 per cent YoY decline in revenue to JPY339.8bn (US$2.98bn) in the first half of the FY21-22 ended 30 September, compared to JPY420.63bn in the year-ago period.



However, net profit rose 5.6 per cent to JPY19.49bn from JPY18.46bn in the 1HFY20-21.

