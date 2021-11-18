Holcim announces its Strategy 2025

Holcim has announced its “Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth” to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, following the group’s achievement of Strategy 2022 one year in advance.



With “Accelerating Green Growth,” it is seeking to achieve profitable growth across all its businesses. As part of this it is expected to accelerate the expansion of its Solutions & Products business to reach 30 per cent of group sales, with this achieved through strategic investment and acquisitions. The strategy will also look to deliver financial targets, such as 3-5 per cent net sales growth LfL.



“We delivered what we promised with our Strategy 2022 one year in advance, setting strong foundations for our next era of growth. With our new level of performance, we have the firepower to invest in Solutions & Products to make it 30 per cent of our company, while leading the way in green building solutions from ECOPact green concrete to energy-efficient roofs. With our strategy ‘Accelerating Green Growth’ we are ready to seize the opportunities ahead, on our way to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions,” said Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim.

