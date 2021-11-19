Argos implements simulation model for bulk cement supply

19 November 2021

At the eighth annual Simulation Conference organised by the Anylogic software company, Argos (Argos Group) shared its model for the optimised supply of bulk cement that it has been developing for its terminals in the Caribbean region.

This simulation is a key tool to avoid delays in the rotation of resources and to optimise the capacity of the ships and other methods of operation that allow the efficient delivery of cement inventory in some markets where the company operates.



"The simulator facilitates the decision-making process when delivering our material, since it allows us to evaluate different scenarios in advance to define the best alternative for loading the shipments. This way, time and costs are reduced, and our supply chain is optimised," commented Alfonso Andrés Ibarra, Argos' international commercial advisor.

The simulator is already active and functioning properly in six of Argos’ operations and, in the future, the company wants to extend it to other markets that are supplied from its terminal in Cartagena, Colombia.

