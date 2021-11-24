Loesche acquires Dynamis

Loesche has welcomed to its fold Brazil-based Dynamis, a company specialised in combustion and industrial processes since its foundation in 2003.



“The Dynamis name is synonymous with the development of state-of-the-art equipment such as the revolutionary D-Gasifier, the D-Flame Burner, the robust D-Igniter and the efficient D-HotGas, which allows companies to work with a variety of fuels including biomass, petcoke, natural gas, and heavy fuel oil,” said Loesche in a statement.



Dynamis focusses on innovation, technology and commitment to its customers and has growth rapidly over the last 15 years since developing the first calcined clay plant at CIPLAN, Brazil.

