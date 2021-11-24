Cement sales in Vietnam advance 5% in October

ICR Newsroom By 24 November 2021

Sales of cement in Vietnam have increased five per cent in October to 5,239,069t, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



VICEM sales edged up two per cent YoY to 1,739,204t in October 2021 while its affiliates saw sales slip by one per cent to 1,149,865t. Vietnam’s other cement producers reported a 10 per cent advance in sales to 2,350,000t.



Total exports increased 17 per cent to 4,200,058t in October 2021. Clinker exports reached 2,905,874t while cement exports stood at 1,294,184t.



January-October 2021

In the first 10 months of 2021 total cement sales in Vietnam slipped one per cent to 51.001Mt. VICEM saw its sales decline by two per cent to 16.301Mt while its affiliates noted a 13 per cent drop to 11.64Mt. Other cement companies in Vietnam reported a seven per cent uptick to 23.06Mt.



Total cement and clinker exports advanced 21 per cent YoY to 37.739Mt. Clinker exports were up 23 per cent to 24.288Mt and cement exports saw a 17 per cent increase YoY to 13.451Mt.

