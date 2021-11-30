PPC Barnet posts positive 1H21 results

ICR Newsroom By 30 November 2021

PPC Barnet in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) announced that nearly 230,000t of cement were produced in the second quarter of 2021. The company operates a 1.2Mta integrated cement plant, representing a US$300m investment.



Sales volumes in the key central market were up six per cent YoY. This has enabled the company to open warehouses in the central location of Kinkole, as well in Zongo, northern DRC, and Ilebo, southern DRC.



Iqbal Omar, CEO of PPC Barnet DRC, said: “These first six months of 2021 confirm our growth strategy against a backdrop of strong productivity development for PPC Barnet DRC in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This 1st semester of 2021 led to the exceeding of the set objectives but beyond the result it is the commitment and the constant focus of our teams on our health and safety values during this continuous production campaign of 60 days, a first for PPC Barnet. The challenges remain major to consolidate our results and we are on the right track. "

Published under