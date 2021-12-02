CRH's Ukraine operations rebrand

02 December 2021

CRH’s cement plants in Ukraine are to operate under the new brand name of CEMARK. Mykolaivcement, Kamyanets-Podilskyi and Odessa cement plants will come under this branding.

The rebranding of the CRH cement plants in Ukraine is linked with a change in the global brand structure for CRH entities. CRH is transitioning from being a holding company to being a global corporate brand.

The aim is to build a strong national brand with its own Ukrainian heritage. On 22 November, CRH’s locations held official ceremonies dedicated to the launch of the new brand. After the presentation, the plants raised the flags with the new logo, and each employee got a memorable gift to remember the occasion.

Published under