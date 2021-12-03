FCT forms alliance in China and opens new office

FCT Combustion has created a formal alliance with Enelco Environmental Technology Co (EETC), a leading supplier of air pollution control equipment systems for the utilities, pulp and paper, steel and related industries.

The companies are joining forces to support the Chinese steel, cement, glass and other industries with innovative combustion equipment solutions to ensure production safety, conserve energy and control emissions.

The joint office is based in Nanjing, with an additional workshop based in Bengbu. From these facilities, FCT and EETC will offer local technical support, engineering and procurement capabilities to its customer base in China.

