Medcem receives export award

03 December 2021

Turkey-based Medcem has been awarded as both the company with the highest grey cement exports and the company with the highest increase in grey cement exports. The award was delivered at a gala night for Turkish Cement Exporters.



Alongside this, Medcem is currently embarking on a US$230m project to expand its Mersin factory, raising clinker production capacity from 3.5Mta to 6.5Mta.

Published under