South Khorasan exports US$7.2m in 7MFY21-22

ICR Newsroom By 08 December 2021

Iran’s South Khorasan province exported cement to a value of US$7.209m in the first seven months of the Iranian calendar year (March 2021-October 2022), according to Hamed Hassan-Nejad, deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department. During this period 276,795t of cement was exported to Afghanistan and Iraq.



South Khorasan province has two cement plants, which produced a total of 802,000t of cement in the 7MFY21-22.

