Cuban cement industry expected to recover in 2022

ICR Newsroom By 08 December 2021

Cuba’s cement industry is forecast to show significant signs of recovery in 2022 with a production of 1.4Mt of cement, according to the country’s Construction Minister, Réné Mesa Villafaña.



“It [cement] will continue to be produced at the José Mercerón factory in Santiago de Cuba, transporting clinker produced at Cienfuegos by cabotage. If the Siguaney kiln in Sancti Spíritus remains stable – as we have foreseen – we will then transfer a discrete amount of clinker from the Perla del Sur unit to that plant,” he added.



Completion of new plants is scheduled for the end of 2022 with production to start in the 1Q23.

Published under