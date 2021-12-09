Saudi Cement sales fall to 4.7Mt in November

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers decreased by five per cent to 4.7Mt in November, compared to 4.9Mt in the same month last year, according to Yamama Cement Co.

Locally, 14 market players reported lower sales, led by Northern Region Cement Co with a 54 per cent YoY drop. It was followed by United Cement Industrial Co, whose sales were down 31 per cent YoY, and by City Cement Co, which posted a fall in sales of 20 per cent YoY. Three companies recorded higher sales, headed by Yamama Cement and Riyadh Cement Co with YoY increases of 85 and 16 per cent, respectively.

Five companies exported 90,000t of cement in November. Saudi Cement Co led the way with 72,000t of exports.

Clinker production grew by 17 per cent to 5Mt in the same month, compared to 4.28Mt a year earlier. Clinker inventories fell by nine per cent to 34.96Mt by November-end, down from 38.4Mt a year earlier.

Five companies exported clinker in November. Saudi Cement led the way with 282,000t of exports. It was followed by Northern Cement and Al-Safwa Cement Co with 72,000t and 55,000t, respectively.

