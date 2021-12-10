Taiwan's cement producers announce November results

10 December 2021

Taiwan Cement has posted a 1.5 per cent YoY decline in November revenue to TWD9.75bn (US$351.94m) against TWD9.9bn in the year-ago period. In the first 11 months of 2021, revenue stayed largely consistent at TWD96.22bn from TWD95.81bn.



Asia Cement saw revenue up 13.4 per cent to TWD8.99bn from TWD7.92bn in November 2020, while revenue in the 11M21 climbed 14.8 per cent YoY to TWD80.25bn.



Elsewhere, Chia Hsin Cement reported a 5.3 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD197.77m in November 2021. The January-November period of 2021 also saw revenue rise 10.2 per cent YoY to TWD2.05bn from TWD1.86bn.



Finally, Universal Cement announced a 21.2 per cent surge in revenue to TWD592.28m from TWD488.5m in November 2020. Revenue for the 11M21 also grew 13.1 per cent to TWD5.51bn from TWD4.87bn.

