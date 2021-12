Lafarge Zambia to revert name to Chilanga Cement

13 December 2021

Lafarge Zambia (Holcim group) is set to change its name and revert to ‘Chilanga Cement Plc’ following a share sale and purchase agreement signed and executed with Huaxin (Hainan) Investment Co Ltd.

Lafarge Zambia Plc has also announced the appointment of its new director of the board and chief executive officer, Chai Jianping.

