Foundation stone for Shree Cement's Punjab plant

16 December 2021

The Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, has laid the foundation stones of Shree Cement’s Punjab plant at Deh Kalan village, and a medical college at Ghabdan village with a total cost of INR1050m (US$13.7m).

The chief minister said that the 5Mta project have an estimated cost of INR700m, and includes a captive railway siding. The plant site and rail siding have a total land area of 42ha and will require 32MW of power, he added.

