Tokyo Cement commissions new terminal capacity

20 December 2021

Sri Lanka’s Tokyo Cement has commissioned operations at its expanded Colombo terminal, following a LKR2.5bn (US$12.35m) investment.

The capacity upgrade will fully come online when all three new cement storage silos, each with a capacity of 6000t, become operational, according to Daily News. The expansion will increase the company’s total bulk cement imports from 600,000tpa to over 1Mta.

