Vietnamese clinker exports fall, cement exports advance in November

Clinker exports from Vietnam saw a nine per cent drop in November 2021 to 2,854,949t when compared with November 2020, according to the Vietnamese cement association, VNCA. Cement exports increased by five per cent YoY to 1,739,582t in November 2021 when compared with November 2020. Total exports saw a 46 per cent YoY leap to 4,594,531t in November 2021.
January-November 2021
Total exports from Vietnam in the 11M21 advanced 23 per cent YoY to 42.334Mt. Of this total, clinker exports reached 17.143Mt, representing a 27 per cent increase YoY, while cement exports saw a 17 per cent improvement to 15.19Mt.
