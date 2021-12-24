Egypt sees exports up 180% in 10 months

ICR Newsroom By 24 December 2021

Cement exports from Egypt in the first 10 months of 2021 have increased 180 percent to US$397m when compared with US$142m in the 10M20, according to the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractories and Metal Industries.



The country exported cement to 79 countries, including 25 new destinations. Five countries accounted for 60 per cent of exports, led by Côte d’Ivoire, and followed by Libya, Ghana, Sudan and Kenya. Other countries included Cameroon, Togo, Spain, Guinea, Mauritania, Liberia, Gabon, Tanzania, Chad and Venezuela, reports Egypt Today.

Published under