Umm Al-Qura Cement Company granted limestone exploration license

29 December 2021

Umm Al-Qura Cement Company, Saudi Arabia, announced the issuance of an exploration license for limestone on 28 December 2021 from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.



The license location is situated between Taif and Radwan.

This license was issued in accordance with the Mining Investment Law issued by Royal Decree No. M/140 dated 10/19/1441 AH and its executive regulations.

The company will carry out the necessary exploratory studies on the new quarry during the statutory period to ensure the availability of the required raw materials.

