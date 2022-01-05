Holcim completes US ready-mix acquisition

05 January 2022

Holcim has completed the acquisition of Cowden Inc, a leader in ready-mix concrete and aggregates in Bellingham, Washington, USA. This acquisition expands Holcim’s footprint in the Pacific Northwest region.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: “This acquisition is another step in our ‘Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth’ to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. We warmly welcome the more than 100 Cowden employees to join the Holcim family. With Cowden and its strong local roots we will strengthen our presence in this growing market and contribute to Holcim’s overall strategy to expand our range of low-carbon products and solutions.”

Since 1945, Cowden Inc has been a trusted building partner in the Bellingham area, growing in the region to include two ready-mix concrete plants, eight aggregate facilities and a hauling fleet. The organisation will operate as Cowden, a division of Aggregate Industries Pacific Northwest, and will become a member of Holcim in the US.

Published under