CemNet.com » Cement News » Ersel Heavy Machinery completes Sivas Cement order

Ersel Heavy Machinery completes Sivas Cement order

Ersel Heavy Machinery completes Sivas Cement order
05 January 2022


Ersel Heavy Machinery Inc recently completed its final delivery of 2021 to Votorantim’s Sivas cement plant in Turkey.

The equipment order was for a new ball mill measuring 2.8m x 4.5m.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Turkey Ersel Heavy Machinery Votorantim New order Eastern Europe 