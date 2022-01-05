Ersel Heavy Machinery completes Sivas Cement order

Ersel Heavy Machinery Inc recently completed its final delivery of 2021 to Votorantim’s Sivas cement plant in Turkey.
The equipment order was for a new ball mill measuring 2.8m x 4.5m.Published under Cement News
